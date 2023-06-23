Muna Folked ‘Silk Chiffon’ Up for Their Tiny Desk Concert

Muna’s NPR Tiny Desk concert was queer as folk, y’all. The trio — consisting of members Katie Gavin, Josette Maskin, and Naomi McPherson — started their harmony-filled set with renditions of “Loose Garment” and “Stayaway” for an extremely enthusiastic audience. (“It’s very cool to see that everyone who works for NPR is gay,” Gavin joked.) For the finale, they changed up the sound of their hit single “Silk Chiffon,” and not just because featuring artist Phoebe Bridgers wasn’t there. After Gavin explained that the band “wanted to play it in a different way for y’all today,” Maskin clarified with a limp wrist that this version would be country music, “the gay way.” Perhaps to match the more wistful, strings-heavy instrumentation, some of the lyrics in the romantic song were also changed to past tense. “We love being queer, and we find a lot of joy in it,” Gavin said between songs. “We think if the world is gonna change in the way that it needs to, it’s very important for our revolution to be based on joy, and what brings us joy, and chasing after that.” Listen for the “yeehaw” as Muna chases their joy above.

Related