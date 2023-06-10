Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup Tie the Knot in New York City

Photo: Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images

Come rain, snow, or New York City smoke apocalypse, you can always count on celebrities to marry each other, as was the case for Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup this week. The low-key couple, who’ve been together for six years, tied the knot on Friday, Watts confirmed on Instagram. The actor shared a photo of herself and Crudup on the steps of the Manhattan courthouse captioned simply, “Hitched!” Watts also revealed on Instagram that her bouquet was “from the deli,” though her dress was very much not (it was Oscar de la Renta.) Following the courthouse marriage, the newlyweds celebrated with their friends and fellow married couples, Mark Ruffalo and Sunrise Coigney as well as Josh Hamilton and Lily Thorne. Watts and Crudup met in 2017 while filming Netflix’s Gypsy, and have been romantically linked ever since. Congrats to the happy couple, and hopefully their honeymoon takes them somewhere other than New York.