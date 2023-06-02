Nelly Furtado Is Back to Her Man-Eating Ways

Photo: Martin Philbey/Wire Image

Seventeen years ago, Nelly Furtado declared she was a maneater — the kind who makes you work hard, makes you sweat hard, and makes you want all of her love. Now, she’s back to make some more men wish they never met her at all on “Eat Your Man,” her new song with producer Dom Dolla. “I’ll eat your man, devour him whole,” she sings over Dolla’s trancey bassline and jittery drums. “Licking my fingers, I’m in control.” That’s not the only callback in the song either, with other lines referencing Furtado’s hits “I’m Like a Bird” and “Say It Right.” (No teasin’ us with a “Promiscuous” line, though.)

“Eat Your Man” is its own bit of history too, as Furtado’s first new song in seven years, since she released her album The Ride in 2017 and went on hiatus from performing. Furtado returned to the stage last year, first as part of Drake’s October World Weekend (recognized as the Canadian royalty she is) and then at the Beyond the Valley Festival in Australia. Meeting Dom at that festival — where he remixed Furtado’s song “Give It to Me” — kicked off their collaboration. Dom said they’ve become close friends and collaborators since the set, continuing in a statement, “I even completed the mix down for this tune while house-sitting for her in L.A.” And Furtado added of Dom, “He’s reminded me how much fun music can be and for that I am grateful.” We’re just grateful she didn’t fly away for good.