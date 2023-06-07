Memes Abound as New York Asks: ‘Do You Even Vape?’

Denis Villeneuve, we love your work. Photo: David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

New York has disappeared in a cloud of smoke. Poof! There are currently massive wildfires throughout Quebec, Canada, and, yesterday, June 6, the winds began bringing that smoke down through into NYC, and, starting this morning, June 7, it seemed like the whole city was engulfed in orange (which, hot tip, goes really well with blue, if you’re planning any outfits). The French-Canadian smoke is bad for your health and the air quality is officially among the worst in the world, according to CBS News. I know the French like smoking, but this is ridiculous! But, as the world burns, we’re lucky (you know, relatively) that Elon Musk has yet to run Twitter completely into the ground. (We said yet.) People across the five boroughs and beyond are posting with the lavender orange haze as inspiration for meme fodder. The climate apocalypse is coming, and you’re memeing? Well, of course.

you know what city never has an air quality problem? roku city pic.twitter.com/NaweOHGqEz — #1 samir (@samir) June 7, 2023

this is what it looks like right now in nyc. very frustrating walking around brooklyn and seeing a bunch of bokoblins i already killed weeks ago pic.twitter.com/RVpNFvxYu7 — Jeremy Kaplowitz 🐴 (@jeremysmiles) June 6, 2023

if you go outside rn it’s the color of the racist filter that movies use to depict the Middle East — alex (@alex_abads) June 7, 2023

Dorinda please put down the juul https://t.co/WbTYxsBirc — Real Bravoholic (@RealBravoholic) June 7, 2023

If you a real geeker go outside in NY right now and suck like kirby — Zack Fox (@zackfox) June 7, 2023

You KNOW Tyra would have the girls out there in the wildfire smoke doing fake CoverGirl commercials while Mr. Jay yelled directions from inside a tent — Harry Hill (@veryharryhill) June 7, 2023

All the birds on the east coast rn: #AirQualityAlert pic.twitter.com/0ROOVuZmBW — Ver (@JoXXVR) June 7, 2023