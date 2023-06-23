Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice Are Barbie Girls in a ‘Barbie World’

Go ahead and rip “Barbie Girl” out the plastic, ‘cause the track’s feeling brand new. Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice sampled Aqua’s 1997 dance pop hit on “Barbie World,” which is their second collaboration after “Princess Diana” and the latest contribution to the Barbie soundtrack. Life in plastic sounds and looks a little different this time, with the rappers trading bars while on flying motorcycles and in a life-size dollhouse. “And I’m bad like the Barbie (Barbie) / I’m a doll but I still wanna party (Party) / Pink ‘Vette like I’m ready to bend (Bend) / I’m a ten, so I pull in a Ken (Like),” they declare in the music video, which is so pink-pilled that Ice Spice even temporarily trades her signature ginger hair for a pink wig. Now, will Mattel end up selling the custom Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice dolls that starred in the teaser shot on L.A.’s Rodeo Drive? Unfortunately, as with Ryan Gosling’s Ken-branded underwear, we don’t yet know. Oppenheimer, your move.

Related