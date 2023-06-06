Nicki Minaj Does Something for the Barbz

Nicki Minaj. Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Nicki Minaj said playtime is over. The rapper will release her first studio album in five years, dropping a release date that gives her fans something to keke about. “10/20/23,” Minaj tweeted on June 5, sending the Barbz into DEFCON 1. “The Album 💿🎀.” Just because she hasn’t been an albums artist of late doesn’t mean the rapper hasn’t had a presence on the charts or in pop culture. She scored a top-ten hit by featuring on Ice Spice’s “Princess Diana” in April, while last year’s “Super Freaky Girl” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, her first solo hit to rise to the top of the charts. Albums wise, 2018’s Queen peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and the first two entries of her Pink trilogy — Pink Friday (2010) and Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded (2012) — landed at No. 1. All the while, questions continued to swirl around the rapper’s personal life — namely, her controversial marriage to Kenneth Petty, who was sentenced to three years probation after failing to register as a sex offender in 2022, and why a docuseries promising her “raw” story was shelved by HBO Max and will move forward without a distributor. None of the mess has stopped Nick the Boss from closing deals, though. The self-described Harajuku Barbie will feature on the soundtrack to Greta Gerwig’s Barbie. Like, why do the other girls even bother at this point?