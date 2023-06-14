Consider Nimona, Shape-shifter, an Ally

It’s rare that a rejection by a major studio makes us actually want to see a movie more, but the phrase “too gay for Disney” is the kind of selling point that is very difficult to pass up. Nimona, an upcoming animated film produced by Blue Sky Studios, a company owned by Disney, was passed on by the Mouse because it has a gay kiss. Based on the graphic novel of the same name by ND Stevenson, the film follows the titular shape-shifter (Chloë Grace Moretz) as she becomes the sidekick to Ballister Boldheart (Riz Ahmed), who’s accused of killing the queen. “The real villain is out there,” Boldheart tells her. “And I do need help.” The trailer has visual panache out the wazoo and the Ting Tings’ “That’s Not My Name,” and we already have a crush on Ballister, who has a crush on Ambrosius Goldenloin (Eugene Lee Yang), the man threatening to capture him. Out on Netflix June 30, it’s the perfect way to process the end of Pride Month (or a way to calm your kids down for an hour and a half in the middle of summer vacation, if you’re, ya know, a parent).

Related