Jennifer Lawrence’s No Hard Feelings Dates the Box Office

No Hard Feelings is flirting hard against two superhero franchises this summer. The Jennifer Lawrence comedy is estimated to earn $14-15 million during its opening weekend, according to Deadline. It’s competing against The Flash, estimated to earn about the same amount as No Hard Feelings, and Spider-Verse, who’s still taking the no. 1 spot after premiering earlier this month, who’s estimated to earn $18 million this weekend. Directed by Jury Duty’s Gene Stupnitsky, the film follows Lawrence’s character, who is down on her luck financially and gets hired to date a soon-to-be college freshman to help boost his self-esteem before heading to university. While No Hard Feelings inherently has a smaller audience as a rated-R flick, it has a solid spot in the top three films this weekend.