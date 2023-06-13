Olivia Rodrigo Is Still Team Edward

Olivia Rodrigo Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Olivia Rodrigo isn’t afraid of the sparkling skin of a killer. The pop-punk princess has escaped the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series tower she was trapped in and made the long two-year odyssey back to hit-making. In a move that’s likely to upset the Volturi, Rodrigo will return to radio airwaves with her new single, “vampire,” a song that may or may not be dedicated (likely the latter) to Twilight’s Edward Cullen since she’s the most notable member of Team Edward. “my new song vampire is out june 30th!,” the “drivers license” singer captioned an Instagram post of the single’s cover. It’s a black-and-white shot of Rodrigo’s profile with lilac bandaids covering up what you can assume are bite marks. “you can presave now. so excited for this ahhhhh!!!!!!! 🖤🩸💜🫀❤️,” she finished. Rodrigo wrote the song with producer Daniel Nigro, who collaborated with the Disney star on her last album, SOUR. “‘vampire’ is the sound of an artist firmly in control, imbued with a sense of maturity and a bold confidence,” per the press release. “With ‘vampire,’ she is poised to begin an exciting new chapter.” Right, but that doesn’t answer the burning question: Is she Bella Swan, or?