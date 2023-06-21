Academy Awards Reportedly in Preliminary Talks for a Stunt Category

Photo: RINA TV/YouTube

Taking the hint from Vulture, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences appears to be inching closer to creating a category (categories?) for stunt work. Speaking to Comic Book Movie, John Wick impresario Chad Stahelski said there has been movement within the Academy to recognize stunt work for the art (and science) that it is. “From what research I’ve done, is that the conversation hasn’t happened. No one from the Academy has sat down at a big table with a contingent from the stunt world and sorted it out,” he said. “So in the last couple of months, we’ve been meeting with members of the Academy and actually having these conversations, and, to be honest, it’s been nothing but incredibly positive, incredibly instructional. I think, for the first time, we’ve made real movement forward to making this happen.”

Stahelski said these conversations need to include stunt performers from all over, as the stunt world is sometimes more global than (in Bong Joon Ho’s words) the “very local” Oscars. Stahelski says he can comfortably estimate that we’ll get an Outstanding Stunt category in “the next three or four years.”