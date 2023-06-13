Pat Sajak Will Take a Final Spin on Wheel of Fortune

Can we buy more time, Pat? Photo: Christopher Willard/ABC

Ooowahoorahoorahoorahoh! Sorry, that was just the sound of us crying about Pat Sajak leaving Wheel of Fortune after next season. Sajak revealed the news on social media on June 12: “Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!)” Sajak began his tenure at Wheel of Fortune in 1981, hosting the daytime version of the show, which was then the only one. In 1983, he started hosting the then-new nighttime edition, and he did both through 1989, when he relinquished hosting duties on the daytime version. Sajak holds the Guinness World Record for longest-running host of a game show — an honor he first earned in 2019 and has been adding to ever since. There is no word yet on who could replace Sajak, though we wouldn’t be opposed to the obvious choice of promoting Vanna White. Let Vanna speak!