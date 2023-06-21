Yawn! Paul Mescal Is Bored With How Swole He’s Getting

Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Are you not entertained? Because Paul Mescal isn’t. The Aftersun actor is beefing up for the Gladiator sequel, but he doesn’t want to make a big thing about it, okay? “With films like this and superhero films, there is sometimes a focus on that,” he told The Hollywood Reporter, “which I don’t find that interesting. Of course, there’s a physical robustness required for the character, but past that, I’m not interested.”

“This guy’s got to fight and got to be a beast. And whatever that looks and feels like is right for me is what it’s going to be,” Mescal said. But who exactly is “this guy” he’s playing? Gladiator 2 will focus on Mescal as Lucius Verus II, nephew of Joaquin Phoenix’s Commodus from the first Gladiator. We know the film has a revenge plot but know scant else besides. The real Lucius Verus II died young before he could get any sick gains (sad!). His mother was exiled and killed after allegedly trying to assassinate Commodus. Could be neat for Mescal to finish what his momma started. The Gladiator sequel is also set to star Pedro Pascal, who has some gladiatorial combat experience himself.

