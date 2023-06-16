Pete Davidson with a car that has yet to hit a house. Photo: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

We wish Mr. Peter Davidson had better driving etiquette. The comedian has been charged with reckless driving, TMZ reports. On March 4, Davidson crashed into a Beverly Hills home at around 11 p.m. with his reported girlfriend and Bodies Bodies Bodies co-star Chase Sui Wonders. Luckily, no bodies bodies bodies were affected by the crash, but he fully “smacked into the home,” to use TMZ’s technical terminology. The homeowner decided not to press charges, but the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office is picking up the slack. “We know that reckless driving can have devastating consequences,” the DA’s office told TMZ. “In 2022, traffic fatalities in Los Angeles have reached the highest levels seen in 20 years. This is an alarming trend that we cannot ignore. As a result, it’s crucial that we take all allegations of reckless driving seriously and hold those responsible accountable.” In L.A., reckless driving can result in up to 90 days in jail, a $1,000 fine, and a six-month driving suspension. We hope Davidson can just say thank u, next … time I’ll pay attention to how I’m driving.