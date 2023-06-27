Phoebe Waller-Bridge Divorced Donald Glover (Creatively Speaking)

Donald Glover got Mr. & Mrs. Smith in the settlement. Photo: Frazer Harrison/BAFTA LA/Getty Images for BAFTA LA

Phoebe Waller-Bridge left Donald Glover’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith reboot in 2021, and now, she’s comparing her departure to the dissolution of a marriage. “I worked on that show for six months fully in heart and mind and really cared about it — still care about it,” she told Vanity Fair in a new cover story. “And I know it’s gonna be brilliant. But sometimes it’s about knowing when to leave the party. You don’t want to get in the way of a vision.” The Fleabag creator and star of the latest Indiana Jones movie, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, says a creative collaboration is just like a certain sanctimonious institution that often ends in divorce. “Some marriages don’t work out,” she said. So how is she spending her time as a recent divorcée? Brainstorming movie ideas about a Chihuahua named Charlotte who starred in the Phoebe Bridgers music video she directed. (“Savior Complex” stars Bridgers’s ex who plays men who are walking SSRI ads, Paul Mescal.) Waller-Bridge found inspiration in the “stoic and beautiful” dog, describing her as “the Lauren Bacall of dogs.” Charlotte even had the distinction of being her iPhone screensaver and inspiration. “‘Be more Charlotte’ was my mantra for a while,” she said. The separation appears to have been amicable. PEN15 star Maya Erskine will take over in the reboot while Waller-Bridge experiments with other avenues.