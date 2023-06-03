Lightyear Director and Producer Who Saved Toy Story 2 Among Disney Pixar Layoffs

Photo: Pixar

Galyn Susman, the Pixar producer who saved Toy Story 2, and Lightyear director Angus MacLane were among the 75 employees laid off by Pixar in late May, reports Reuters. This was a part of the massive layoff from the entire Disney company, where 7,000 employees lost their jobs in an attempt to save $5.5 billion in costs. Susman saved Toy Story 2 back in 1998 when another employee reportedly hit the wrong command, deleting almost all of the files from the film. However, then-technical director Susman had a backup copy of the film at home due to working remotely and was able to save it from being doomed— despite the film going through extensive reworking after the fact. Vulture has reached out to Pixar for comment on the layoffs.

The news comes ahead of the premiere of Pixar’s newest film Elemental on June 16.