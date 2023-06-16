Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Unsubscribe From Spotify Deal

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry kekeing at a gala. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

First Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left England. Now, they’re leaving Spotify. The music-streaming service and the royal’s production company, Archewell Audio, announced in a joint statement that they are ending their agreement on

June 15, per Variety. “Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together,” the statement read. Our favorite tea-spilling royals first agreed to the $20 million exclusive podcast deal in 2020. Since the contract was signed, sealed, and delivered, the couple released just one Markle-hosted podcast called Archetypes, billed as an exploration into stereotypes women face, with some episodes looking into the words diva and bimbo, or, later on, the “angry Black woman” trope. It reached No. 1 on several Spotify charts in multiple countries. Sources said Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wanted to branch out of their exclusive deal and find a new platform for whatever they have cooking next, according to Variety. The end of the deal comes after Spotify laid off 200 employees earlier this month to restructure its podcast vertical.