Well, At Least Priscilla Presley Is a Priscilla Fan

Photo: TOMMASO BODDI/AFP via Getty Images

Unlike some officials from the Elvis Presley estate, Priscilla Presley doesn’t seem too pressed about the upcoming biopic based on her 1985 memoir Elvis and Me. “I am excited about the interpretation of my book by the masterful Sofia Coppola,” Presley wrote on Instagram. “She has such an extraordinary perspective and I have always been such an admirer of her work. I’m certain this movie will take everyone on an emotional journey.” Written, directed, and co-produced by Coppola, Priscilla follows Priscilla’s (Cailee Spaeny) relationship with her ex-husband Elvis (Jacob Elordi), whom she first met when she was 14 and he was 24. Not long after the release of the first trailer, an unnamed Presley estate official who watched the A24 film reportedly told TMZ that Coppola’s writing and directing in the project was “horrible,” criticizing the biopic for being “like a college movie” and having “horrific” Graceland set designs. According to TMZ, multiple officials also claimed that Coppola made the movie without the estate’s knowledge. That might seem unlikely given that Priscilla is an executive producer … but then again, the Presley estate has very publicly dealt with some trust issues.