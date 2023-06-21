Sofia Coppola’s Still Got Movies About Sad Girls on Lock

Sofia Coppola is back with another historical film about a yearning teenage girl. But this time, the subject is Priscilla Presley, played by Cailee Spaeny. Simply titled Priscilla, the new trailer teases a movie that is very, deliciously Coppola-core — close-ups of sharp eyeliner and thick falsies, soft light diffused through a window’s white curtains, spot-on costume design filled with lace and gingham. “When teenage Priscilla Beaulieu meets Elvis Presley at a party, the man who is already a meteoric rock-and-roll superstar becomes someone entirely unexpected in private moments: a thrilling crush, an ally in loneliness, a vulnerable best friend,” the synopsis reads. We see the moment where Priscilla spots Elvis for the first time and subsequently daydreams about him as she walks through the halls of her high school, smitten like the 14-year-old that she is, even if Jacob Elordi’s Elvis doesn’t seem to be as possessed by the late rock-and-roller’s spirit nearly as much as Austin Butler. The gates of Graceland open for Priscilla, but there’s still an emptiness in her eyes. What are Coppola’s characters if not a little unsatisfied? The film, based on Priscilla Presley and Sandra Harmon’s book Elvis and Me, is coming soon to theaters.

