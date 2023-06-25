Quavo and Offset Reunite to Tribute Takeoff at the BET Awards

Days after reuniting to celebrate what would have been Takeoff’s 29th birthday, Quavo and Offset took the stage together. Performing at the 2023 BET Awards, the former Migos bandmates once more celebrated the life of Takeoff. Born Kirshnik Khari Ball, Takeoff was shot in a Houston bowling alley in November of last year. It was the pair’s first performance together after Takeoff’s death. The rappers first played Takeoff’s verse on “Hotel Lobby” (from Quavo and Takeoff’s Unc & Phew side project), then came together for “Bad Boujee.” Cardi B, Offset’s wife, posted her support on Twitter, writing “I can’t take it right now …proud of the boys.”

I can’t take it right now 😢🥹…proud of the boys pic.twitter.com/xxrVcR7eSW — Cardi B (@iamcardib) June 26, 2023

Quavo and Offset were reported to be having issues before Takeoff’s death, with Offset allegedly unfollowing the other two Migos in 2021 and skipping Migos tour dates in 2022.