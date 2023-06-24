Rina Sawayama Takes Matty Healy to Task at Glastonbury

Photo: Shirlaine Forrest/Redferns

Pop star and action movie hero Rina Sawayama appeared to call out Matty Healy, her label-mate at Dirty Hit Records, during her set at Glastonbury on Saturday. While introducing her song “STFU!” Sawayama “dedicated” the performance to an unnamed person, though it’s pretty clear who the singer was talking about. “I wrote this next song because I was sick and tired of these microaggressions,” Sawayama said. “So tonight, this song goes out to a white man who watches Ghetto Gaggers and mocks Asian people on a podcast.” Sawayama added, “He also owns my masters. I’ve had enough!” Sawayama appeared to be referring to Healy’s appearance on The Adam Friedland Show in February, in which he, along with the episode’s hosts, mocked Ice Spice and joked about watching racist pornography. Healy would go on to apologize to Ice Spice but later remarked that the controversy “doesn’t actually matter.” Sawayama has been signed to Dirty Hit since 2019, and Healy was formerly a director at the record company. Watch Sawayama’s comments below.

Rina Sawayama calling out Matty Healy at Glastonbury. pic.twitter.com/cBE5rWWtFt — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 24, 2023