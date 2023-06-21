Ryan Murphy Potentially Switching Teams

American Media Story. Photo: Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Disney is clamoring for a chance to have Evan Peters locked in its basement. Ryan Murphy may be relocating his endless money pit to Disney, following the end of his overall deal at what Trixie Mattel would refer to as Netflick, Bloomberg reports. Murphy first signed the deal with big red in 2018 after a longtime relationship with Fox. With Disney having bought Fox, Murphy would be reunited with some of the ol’ team, including Dana Walden, who used to head entertainment at 20th Century Fox but is now co-chair of Disney Entertainment, according to THR. His original contract was for five years, so it makes sense that Murphy is looking at his options, especially since, with major changes to the streaming economy since his last deal, the *ahem* financial situation at Netflix is likely changing. His work at Netflix has included major hits like the heavily punctuated title Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, but he hasn’t stopped his work at his previously Fox-based projects like American Horror Story. The man loves his IP and no one does a franchise like the Mouse. We should all be prepping for a Clara the Cow origin story soundtracked to the music of Kylie Minogue.