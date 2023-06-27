Wheel of Fortune’s New Host Will Be R_AN S_ACR_ST

Photo: Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images

Wheel of Fortune is ready to take a new vowel salesman for a spin. The New York Times reported that Ryan Seacrest will be the new host of the long-running game show weeks after Pat Sajak announced he would step down at the end of this season. Seacrest will join the show after finishing a stint co-hosting Live with Kelly Ripa. And he’ll continue to do double duty with American Idol on ABC. In other words, he has been making the rounds on cable-TV hosting lately (in spite of sexual-misconduct allegations against him in 2018). At least Vanna White will be sticking around, the Times added — the letter-revealing co-host still has a year left on her contract and is reportedly negotiating to stay on Wheel. We don’t need to buy a vowel to know that’s G_ _D NE_S.