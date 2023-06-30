SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP Extend Contract Amid Strike Tensions

Photo: ROBYN BECK/AFP

It was almost down to the wire, but SAG-AFTRA and Hollywood Studios are giving themselves both more time to negotiate for a fair contract. The actor’s guild released a statement that the contract is being extended to July 12 at midnight Pacific Time in order to “allow additional time to negotiate” on Friday evening. The original contract was set to expire at the end of June, and if the guild decided to issue a strike tonight, they would’ve joined the writers’ guild who’ve been striking for 60 days. This news comes days after over 300 actors sent a letter to their union, telling them that they were ready to strike if their needs were not met. Earlier this month, 97.91% of voting members voted yes to authorize a strike if needed. According to the union website, there is no plan for a second extension, as leadership states that they will meet on July 13 to discuss issuing a strike. The full open letter to SAG members is below:

An Open Letter from the Members of the SAG-AFTRA Negotiating Committee: After thorough deliberation it was unanimously decided to allow additional time to negotiate by extending the contract until 11:59 p.m. PT on July 12, 2023.https://t.co/TS7oAmMMSD — SAG-AFTRA (@sagaftra) July 1, 2023

Dear Union Sisters, Brothers and Siblings:

We are your TV/Theatrical Negotiating Committee.

We have been in negotiations with the AMPTP for more than three weeks under an unusually tight negotiating schedule while fighting for a comprehensive and inclusive contract.

In order to exhaust every opportunity to achieve the righteous contract we all demand and deserve, after thorough deliberation it was unanimously decided to allow additional time to negotiate by extending the contract until 11:59 p.m. PT on July 12, 2023.

No one should mistake this extension for weakness. We see you. We hear you. We are you.

In unity,

Fran Drescher President Chair of the Negotiating Committee

Duncan Crabtree-Ireland National Executive Director & Chief Negotiator