Sarah Jessica Parker Felt Too ‘Shy’ for Sex and the City Nude Scenes

Early on, Sarah Jessica Parker established boundaries as to how she was going to embody the iconic Carrie Bradshaw. During her time on the Howard Stern show this week, Parker explained how she, before she accepted the role on Sex and the City, told creator Darren Star that there was one condition she had after reading the pilot. “I thought the script was really interesting, and really exciting, and different, and fresh, and I’d never seen anything like that,” Parker shared. “The only thing I said to him that I was concerned about was that I just didn’t feel comfortable doing nudity, and I suspected that if it wasn’t in the pilot, it would be a part of a series.” Thankfully, Star reassured her that she wouldn’t have to step out of her comfort zone: “He said, ‘Don’t do it then … we’ll have other actors, if they feel comfortable doing it they’ll do it, but you do not have to.’” When asked why she established the boundary in the first place, she said it didn’t come from a “morality” standpoint, she just felt “shy” and didn’t feel any judgment for her any of the other actors who chose to do nude scenes. “I think I just never felt comfortable exposing myself that way,” Parker concluded.

For more, join us for And Just Like That Club, our subscriber-exclusive newsletter dissecting and obsessing over all the minutiae of the new season. Existing subscribers can visit this page to sign up. If you’re not a subscriber yet, click here to get started.