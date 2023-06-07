Shannen Doherty Says Her Breast Cancer Has Spread to Her Brain

Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Hallmark Channel

Shannen Doherty revealed on Instagram that her breast cancer has metastasized to her brain. According to a recent post from the Beverly Hills, 90210 star, a CT scan on January 5 showed that cancer had reached her brain. Doherty shared a video of herself getting fitted for the mask she has to wear during radiation treatment, and shared footage of herself from her first round of radiation on January 12. “My fear is obvious. I am extremely claustrophobic and there was a lot going on in my life,” she captioned the video, in which she is seen with tears in her eyes. “I am fortunate as I have great doctors like Dr Amin Mirahdi and the amazing techs at cedar sinai. But that fear…. The turmoil….. the timing of it all…. This is what cancer can look like.” Doherty was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. After undergoing a mastectomy, chemotherapy, and radiation treatment, she announced in 2017 that her cancer had gone into remission. However, in 2020, she revealed that the cancer had returned, spread, and was stage 4. “I don’t think I’ve processed it,” she said on Good Morning America at the time. “It’s a bitter pill to swallow in a lot of ways.”