Soap2day, Humanitarian, Dead at 5

You wouldn’t steal a car… Photo-Illustration: Illustration: Vulture. Photos: Getty Images

After five years, Soap2day, a humanitarian and public service provider, was pronounced dead on Tuesday, June 13. Its moderators released a final statement on the website, abruptly announcing the end of the platform and removing all of its content. “Hello guys. We have decided to close soap2day forever. We are very sorry :) Bye,” the note coldheartedly reads. Soap2day was an… archival website for modern media where users could analyze motion pictures for educational purposes. The site was understandably but heartbreakingly shut down due to extremely obvious reasons. The internet quickly got wind of the sad news and started sharing their condolences on the loss. However, the internet’s mourning didn’t come without a couple of lil jokie jokes as they quickly got to meme-ing about the death.

Photo: Vulture

WHAT DO YOU MEAN SOAP2DAY SHUT DOWN?? pic.twitter.com/u0yE9rtaWV — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) June 13, 2023

WDYM SOAP2DAY IS SHUTTING DOWN FOREVER pic.twitter.com/arXQeBXJML — Aya 𑁥౿ (@ziarastar) June 13, 2023

this is why soap2day shutdown https://t.co/sEv81DwOUu — iyosias (@whitest_injera) June 13, 2023

not Soap2day… pic.twitter.com/orec3xy6H9 — Nicolas is happy (litte mermaid era) (@niggaolas) June 13, 2023