Somebody at HBO Renewed Somebody Somewhere for Season Three

Photo: Sandy Morris/HBO

Great news for everyone everywhere who loves Somebody Somewhere: HBO has kicked off Pride month by announcing that the comedy series has been renewed for a third season. Created by Hannah Bos and Paul Thureen, the show follows Bridget Everett as Sam, whose singing ends up connecting her to a queer community in small-town Kansas. “Nothing makes us smile quite like this show, which never fails to remind us that life is made up of the small moments, that family can be chosen, and that dreams don’t have deadlines,” Amy Gravitt, executive vice president of HBO and Max comedy programming, said in a press release. Everett also confirmed the news on Instagram, writing, “Ummm HOLY SHIT WE ARE SO EXCITED! can’t believe it.”

The Somebody Somewhere cast has so far included Jeff Hiller, Mary Catherine Garrison, Murray Hill, Jane Brody, Mercedes White, Kailey Albus, Meighan Gerachis, Tim Bagley, Jennifer Mudge, and Barbara Robertson. HBO has yet to released plot details for the next season, but it seems likely that you don’t have to worry about the general vibe of the show changing. Everett, who executive produces the show in addition to starring, previously told Rolling Stone in April that she was focused on keeping the show real and raw. “If we get season three,” she said at the time, “we’re going to have a full-blown town hall about hot flashes and dry twats.”