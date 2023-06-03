Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Swings to $51 Mil Opening Day

Photo: Sony Pictures Animation

The sequel to Tom Holland’s favorite Spidey film, a.k.a Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, has swung its way into theatres. The film earned $51.7 million during its opening day in the theaters, with a projected total of $113.5 million over the whole weekend, according to Deadline. It’s become the third-best opening day for any Spider-Man film, after No Way Home (2021) and Spider-Man 3 (2007). Starring Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Brian Tyree Henry, Jake Johnson, and Issa Rae, Across the Spider-Verse follows Moore as Miles Morales and Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy as they meet the new team of Spider-People known as the Spider Society, a.k.a. people with spidey power across different universes. With the release of the film, Spider-Verse became the longest Western animated film at 140 minutes, which is obviously not a problem for Marvel fans who’ve become used to longer movies.