To be continued. Photo: Sony Pictures Animation

The people have spoken, and they have resoundingly said, “We love Spider-Verses!” And don’t worry, guys: Sony is listening and more Spider-Verses are coming your way. Of course, that’s no surprise to anyone who has seen Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which, No. 1, absolutely rocks, and, No. 2 (no spoilers), ends on quite the cliff-hanger. Imagine if they didn’t have a sequel planned! The multiverse would be in uproar. The next movie, which will be titled Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, is slated to come out less than a year from now, on March 29, 2024, which is great, because we are greedy and impatient when it comes to Miles Morales. It will be helmed by the same team that led the most recent film, including directors Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, alongside Dave Callaham, Phil Lord, and Christopher Miller. While most of the cast details are still under wraps, considering the fact that the movie is coming out so soon and follows a cliff-hanger ending, it seems likely that everyone from Shameik Moore (Miles) to Hailee Steinfeld (Gwen) to Brian Tyree Henry (Miles’s dad, Jefferson) will be returning. All signs are looking promising for Spider-Versers. And hopefully less promising for Spot.