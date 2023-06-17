Squid Game Is Real, Beware of Large Dolls

This November, the game you love becomes reality. #TUDUM has your first sneak peek at how the brand new competition series, Squid Game: The Challenge is coming to life. pic.twitter.com/UZWBnOIwoF — Netflix (@netflix) June 17, 2023

Don’t be frightened. There’s nothing to be worried about. Just that a large killer doll that has become a reality. Netflix dropped the trailer for its real-life version of Squid Game — Squid Game: The Challenge, a reality competition that places real people in the middle of the terrifying original series. Yes, the game that was an allegory for the systemic issues leading to the stratification of social classes is now … real. The trailer references the original series’ iconography — bright-pink guards, honeycomb shapes, and, of course, the giant killer doll that leads a murderous game of Red Light, Green Light. But in case you were worried that this game wouldn’t have the verisimilitude you were looking for, please remember that some people reported being so cold after the first day of filming that they had to seek medics. This show is just as terrifying as the original, thank goodness! Squid Game: The Challenge will premiere in November, making it the perfect nightmare before Christmas.