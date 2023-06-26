Steely Dan’s Holy Grail of Recordings Has Been Found

Photo: Chris Walter/WireImage

A new Gaucho song is out, there’s a mutiny going on in Russia, and the year is somehow not 1980. Time is a social construct, man. More than four decades after being feared forever lost owing to a studio technician error, Steely Dan’s “The Second Arrangement” has surfaced in high-fidelity glory. The Expanding Dan Substack reports that Roger Nichols, one of the band’s longtime engineers, made a rough mix of the track on a cassette tape during the 1979 recording sessions prior to its accidental erasure. This tape was unearthed by Nichols’s daughter, who got confirmation from band advisers that this version of “The Second Arrangement” was indeed the “original recording of the song in its nearly finished form.” The digital audiotape clocks in at five minutes and 46 seconds — perhaps it would’ve been a fitting side-one closer after “Glamour Profession” — and here’s a taste of the chorus:

And I run to the second arrangement It’s only the natural thing Who steps out with no regrets A sparkling conscience A new address When I run to the second arrangement The home of a mutual friend Now’s the time to redefine the first arrangement again

Prior to this Dan-sanctioned discovery, “The Second Arrangement” had only been available in low-quality bootlegs of questionable origin. Gary Katz, the band’s producer, told Expanding Dan that he envisioned the song as a proper Gaucho single. As the lore goes, Donald Fagen and Walter Becker attempted to rerecord it again in the studio but could never recapture its essence, abandoning it in favor of “Third World Man.” You can listen to the full song here, ideally with Cuervo Gold and fine Colombian in hand.

