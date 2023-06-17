Stranger Things Adds 80s Icon Linda Hamilton to Final Season Cast

Photo: VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Stranger Things is going out with a bang. Netflix announced on Saturday that 1980s icon Linda Hamilton will be joining the show’s roster in its final season, though what role she’ll play is unclear for now. Hamilton, who originated the legendary role of Sarah Connor in the Terminator franchise, joins a cast of fellow 80s icons, including Winona Ryder, Matthew Modine, Sean Astin, Paul Reiser, and Cary Elwes. None other than Hamilton’s Terminator co-star Arnold Schwarzenegger announced her casting at Netflix’s fan event, Tudum. Hamilton also revealed that she’s a fan of the show, explaining that she’s not sure “how to be a fangirl and an actress at the same time.” Stranger Things season five does not yet have an official release date, nor has it started production, so we’ll have to wait a bit to see where fangirl/action hero Hamilton fits into the show’s universe.

Linda Hamilton is joining the cast of Stranger Things 5! pic.twitter.com/qYJMeGS700 — Netflix (@netflix) June 17, 2023