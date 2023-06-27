Ryan Murphy Muse David Corenswet Is Superman

Rachel Brosnahan and David Corenswet. Photo: Getty Images

James Gunn is making yet another superhero hero movie, and he has found his Superman: Legacy leads. David Corenswet, a double Ryan Murphy collaborator who famously played Ben Platt’s character’s boyfriend in The Politician, is Clark Kent, while Mrs. Maisel herself steps in Lois Lane’s shoes, per The Hollywood Reporter. The casting decision is quite interesting given their vibes … I mean, Superman has earth-shattering, I-can-move-mountains energy, so Corenswet totally has the challenge of summoning an immense amount of muscly gravitas ahead of him that he can’t mine from a kitschy Ryan Murphy production or Pearl. Gunn did movies like Guardians of the Galaxy, so maybe his Superman will be more of an action rom-com and less of a slow burn superhero noir with jazz music in the background? Brosnahan won over Sex Education’s Emma Mackey and Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor to play Daily Planet journalist Lois Lane. Corenswet beat The Great’s Nicholas Hoult and Grandchester’s Tom Brittney for the role, making him the fourth Superman after Christopher Reeve, Brandon Routh, and Henry Cavill, and his first leading role. Serious stuff (for a possibly unserious film?).