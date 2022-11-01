Taylor Swift Begins Her International Era(s Tour)

Photo: Kevin Mazur/TAS23/Getty Images

Update, June 2, 2023: Taylor Swift isn’t leaving Latin American Swifties on their own, kid. The superstar announced that she’s taking her Eras tour south of the border after U.S. dates wrap on August 9, with shows set for Mexico, Argentina, and Brazil. “Really thrilled to tell you this!!” Swift tweeted. The Mexican dates are August 24–26 with a break before she returns to Argentina November 9 and 10 and Rio de Janeiro on November 18, then wraps in São Paolo on November 25 and 26. And she’s bringing a new friend along for this trip with Sabrina Carpenter opening. “LOTS more international dates to come soon, promise!” Swift added. In other words, her international era has just begun.

Now that you’ve met her at midnight, how about on tour? Taylor Swift will be spending a lot of midnights on the road in 2023, she told fans on Good Morning America on November 1, instead of the assumed 3 a.m. announcement last week. Swift is set to tour stadiums in the U.S. for the first time since her 2018 Reputation outing with her newly announced Eras Tour, “a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!).” Swift went on to nearly double the number of dates on the tour, adding two more batches of new concerts “due to unprecedented demand,” her team told Variety. (It still wasn’t enough to prevent a total meltdown on Ticketmaster.) She has a whole slew of openers included in the lineup — depending on where you live, your Eras Tour may include Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, girl in red, MUNA, HAIM, GAYLE, Gracie Abrams, or OWENN (shout-out to Paramore, Bridgers, and Abrams for somehow being the only ones not to have fun with capitalization in their names). The tour kicked off March 17 in Glendale, Arizona (famously not the land of the Kardashians, so Swift is safe there), and ends August 9 in sunny L.A.

She originally planned two Lover Fest performances in 2020, behind her seventh album, but canceled those because of the pandemic. That makes the Eras tour Swift’s first run of shows in four albums: Lover, her 2020 surprises folklore and evermore, and Midnights, something the tour announcement alludes to with photos of her throughout her career. She also has two rerecorded albums to promote, Red and Fearless — and, hey, that ten-minute “All Too Well” is going to be a hell of a showstopper.