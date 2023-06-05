Taylor Swift Reportedly Exhausted With Dating the Anti-Hero

Ice Spice won. Photo-Illustration: Vulture. Photos: Getty Images

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy’s lavender haze has reportedly faded. The couple has split, per TMZ, just a month after they were first linked. The outlet cited a friend who said Swift is now “single,” but did not have a reason for the split. Shortly after, though, a source confirmed the pair “broke up” to Entertainment Tonight. “They are both extremely busy and realized they’re not really compatible with each other,” the source said, adding that friends “aren’t shocked that their relationship fizzled out.” Healy was possibly already on the rebound over the weekend, when he returned to his onstage snogging and kissed a security guard during the 1975’s performance in Denmark. As TMZ noted, Swift and Healy were last seen together on May 25; shortly after that, Healy and the 1975 began their European tour.

Their short time together was eventful enough: Healy watched many Eras Tour performances, possibly recorded music with Swift, and made a lot of Swifties mad. After the Sun confirmed the couple (following Swift’s split from longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn), Healy fueled speculation by attending all three of Swift’s shows in Nashville. But fans quickly soured on their relationship in light of Healy’s appearance on The Adam Friedland Show, where the hosts made fun of Ice Spice’s ethnicity and Healy joked about watching porn where Black women are “brutalized.” To further complicate things, Swift had a remix of her song “Karma” cooking with Ice Spice, which she dropped on May 26, the day after her last public date with Healy; while Healy apologized to Ice Spice for the comments, he defended his appearance on the podcast in a later New Yorker profile. Well, karma was her boyfriend first.