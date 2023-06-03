Taylor Swift Criticizes ‘Harmful’ Anti-LGBTQ+ Legislation

Photo: Kevin Mazur/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift wants politicians to do something, babe. During the first Chicago stop of her Eras Tour on June 2, Swift took a moment to celebrate Pride month and criticize anti-LGBTQ+ legislation. She noted that her shows are a “safe, celebratory space” for people who are living “authentically and beautifully,” and added that she enjoys seeing crowds scream the lyrics to “You Need to Calm Down.” “We can’t talk about Pride month without talking about pain,” she said. “Right now … and in the recent years, there have been so many harmful pieces of legislation that have put people in the LGBTQ and queer community at risk. It’s painful for everyone. Every ally, every loved one, every person in these communities.” Swift said that’s why she’s “always” posting about when midterm elections are, in hopes of encouraging people to vote in key primaries. Beyond just showing support during June, she emphasized the importance of researching candidates to see if they are “protectors of equality” before deciding whether to vote for them. “I love you guys so much, and happy Pride month,” Swift concluded. Listen to her speech — with bonus commentary from some excited Swifties (“she noticed the gays!”) — below.

happy pride month @taylorswift13 🫶🏻



i love you SO much! thank you always standing up for your lgbtqia fans and for being on the right side of history ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜#ChicagoTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/AckXJRF05m — Marissa (SEEING TAYLOR TODAY) 🌃🌌🌠 (@bestwornapology) June 3, 2023