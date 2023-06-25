Teyana Taylor Accepted her BET Award Via FaceTime

Always have a contingency plan, people. Always! Teyana “Spike Tey” Taylor won the 2023 BET Award for Video Director of the Year. Unfortunately she could not attend, so she sent her mother, Nikki Taylor. The plan was for mom to accept the award on her behalf, but Mother Taylor wasn’t feeling that idea. “This is her night,” she said, “I’m calling her right now. Sorry BET!” After getting her daughter on the line, Nikki Taylor turned the tablet screen around to show Teyana that she was FaceTiming from the Microsoft Theater stage. “Hi,” Spike Tey said from the screen. “What is happening?” Teyana Taylor then gave a brief acceptance speech, via FaceTime, via momma. Watch it below.