The Idol Gives Us Solo Jennie Crumbs

Jennie and the Weeknd in The Idol. Photo: Eddy Chen/HBO

Jennie is the “It” girl, but she also wants to be “One of the Girls.” The Blackpink member features on the latest single from the soundtrack of The Idol — you know, that show where the Weeknd proves that beneath his hard-partying and thotty veneer lies a nerdy musician who can’t act or talk dirty. The new song has the same rote psychosexual themes as the maligned series and once again manages to commit the carnal sin of making sex boring. It’s Jennie’s first effort without Blackpink since debuting with her first single, “Solo,” in 2018, and her first track from the show she stars in. The K-pop idol lends her voice to the down-tempo song’s intro and bridge, which includes the relatively tame lyrics, “Lock me up and throw away the key / He knows how to get the best out of me,” before the show’s lead actress, Lily-Rose Depp, and actor and co-creator the Weeknd, sing about cringeworthy, generic BDSM. “I broke you just to own you,” the Weeknd hums. “I love when you’re submissible … Force me and choke me till I pass out.” Depp, for her part, adds, “Spit in my mouth while you turn me out,” and ends her second verse with “hands on my neck while you push it up.” The chorus explains that she just wants to be “one of your girls tonight.” The Weeknd and Depp are responsible for the eyebrow-scratching lyrics, together with Mike Dean, Ramsey, and menace Sam Levinson. Dean and Sage Skolfield produced the track alongside the Weeknd. We got new Jennie, bless, but at what cost …