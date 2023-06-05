Twitter Makes Idle Chatter About The Idol

Photo: Max

After years of reshoots and exposés, The Idol hit HBO. Or Max, or whatever. The first episode saw Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp) weather a nude leak, dance at Tedros Tedros’ (Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye) club, and evade questions from Vanity Fair reporter Talia (Hari Nef). The show also stars Hank Azaria and Da’Vine Joy as Jocelyn’s co-managers, Troye Sivan as her creative director, and Rachel Sennott as her assistant. But the breakout star of The Idol episode one was, according to Twitter, cigarettes. Jocelyn smokes teeny little slim cigs, and boy howdy does she smoke them a lot. We should get a little Joss Smokes Counter bug in the lower-third of the screen, like that one South Park episode when they say “shit” 162 times. Beyond that, the main thing that got social media buzzing about The Idol was Jennie’s acting debut, and Alexa Demie’s blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameo.

