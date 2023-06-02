The Weeknd Got the Queen of Pop on ‘Popular’

Photo-Illustration: Vulture. Photos: Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic, Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Clout chasers, congrats on your new anthem. On Friday, The Weeknd dropped “Popular,” the latest song from the soundtrack for his upcoming HBO show The Idol. Madonna and Playboi Carti feature on the new collab about someone who desperately wants to be famous, as evidenced by lyrics like “Beggin’ on her knees to be popular / That’s her dream, to be popular / Kill anyone to be popular / Sell her soul to be popular.” We wouldn’t be surprised if we heard this track playing in the series while Lily Rose-Depp’s lead character engages in some controversial (or as director Sam Levinson might say, revolutionary) behavior.

The “Popular” visualizer features footage of The Idol’s cast at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, where the show screened its first two episodes ahead of its official release on June 4 at 9 p.m. ET. “Popular” is the second song to be released from The Idol Vol. 1 (Music from the HBO Original Series). The Weeknd and Future previously teamed up for the soundtrack’s lead single “Double Fantasy,” which peaked at No. 18 on the Billboard Hot 100. Predict how popular “Popular” will be as you listen below.