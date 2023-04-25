Henry Cavill Slays (Monsters) for the Last Time

Henry Cavill woke up, glued his silver lace front to his head, and slayed (monsters in The Witcher). In the official trailer for the actor’s final season in the Netflix series based on fantasy novels of the same name, Geralt (Cavill) draws his sword and battles enemy after enemy. “Neutrality. It won’t get you a statue. But it’ll certainly help in keeping you alive,” Geralt says in voice-over. He’s not the only one in trouble. A ghost cavalry chases Ciri (Freya Allan) as she gallops away on horseback at the edge of the woods. She’s now strong enough to re-grow a tree under the watchful eye of Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), who we later see summoning fire. The first teaser, released a month ago, showed the trio searching for one another in a dark labyrinth guarded by a menacing creature. Could that be the moment Cavill experiences, as he says in the trailer, “real fear”? The Witcher returns to Netflix with two four-part volumes this summer. The first installment premieres on June 29, and the remaining episodes arrive a month later on July 27. Season four comes next — Liam Hemsworth, the next Geralt, has a big wig to fill.

Related