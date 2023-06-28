Tom Cruise Is a Barbie-Oppenheimer Double-Feature Evangelist

Tom Cruise spreading the word. Photo: Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Tom Cruise is going door-to-door spreading the gospel. The Barbie and Oppenheimer double-feature gospel, that is, a church in which Matt Damon also belongs. These two big-budget summer blockbusters will debut on the same day, which leads some to pit each movie’s box-office numbers against the other or vow to see both of them in a doubleheader. Cruise is a part of the latter sect. “This summer is full of amazing movies to see in theaters,” the Mission Impossible star tweeted. “Congratulations, Harrison Ford, on 40 years of Indy and one of the most iconic characters in history,” he wrote before adding the important bit about an atom-bomb procedural epic and an existentialist movie about a plastic doll. “I love a double feature, and it doesn’t get more explosive (or more pink) than one with Oppenheimer and Barbie,” he finished. Cruise included pictures of himself and an executive holding movie tickets to each film mentioned. The real question, though, is the order one should view the movies. Is there a universally acknowledged sequence that one must view to get the best possible experience? Cruise doesn’t give us insight in his tweet. He needs to hurry up and make a suggestion before some brave soul tries to watch both films at the same time and ends up subconsciously associating Barbie with congressional hearings about nukes.

