Tom Holland Taking a Year Off Acting After The Crowded Room

Sony may already be teasing another Tom Holland/Zendaya Spider-Film, but Holland isn’t jumping to put the spandex on so soon. After making The Crowded Room for Apple TV+, Holland says he’s taking a year off acting. “I’ve been seeing my family. I’ve been seeing my friends. I’ve been playing golf. I’ve been, you know, going to the garden center and buying plants and doing my best to keep them alive and all that sort of stuff,” he told Extra. “I’ve just been trying to be, you know, regular bloke from Kingston and just relax.” (Holland is from Kingston upon Thames, but renovations have recently been completed on his £2.5 million home four miles north in Richmond.)

Working on The Crowded Room really took it out of Holland. In the limited series, he plays a character based on real life criminal Billy Milligan. Milligan was the first person in the U.S. to be acquitted of a major crime after using an insanity defense of dissociative identity disorder. “I just really agreed that it was time to tell the story about mental health, mental health that is brought on by trauma,” Holland said. “And educate some people into how crazy it can be and how your mind is so powerful. It can work for good, and it can work for bad.”