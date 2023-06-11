Tony Awards Bleep Out (Reclaimed!) Gay Slur

He even yells with vibrato. Photo: CBS

Pull out the poppers rainbow flags, blend out your contour lines, and throw on a foreign film with explicit gay scenes, because tonight is a night for the – . Michael Arden, director of the revival of Parade, won the 2023 Tony Award for Best Direction of a Musical on June 11 and promptly got part of his speech censored on the broadcast. “And to our beautiful trans, nonbinary, queer youth, know that your queerness is what makes you beautiful and powerful,” he finished off his remarks. “Everyone in this room needs you and will fight alongside you, and we’ll win. Growing up, I was called the F-word more times than I can or member, and now all I can say is that I’m a faggot with a Tony.” Cue thunderous applause from Parade star Ben Platt and his fiancé Noah Galvin. Unfortunately, CBS is not so into the word being said on air, and it was silenced, instead sending out slightly strange message for the LGBTQ+ youth undoubtedly tuned in. As a remedy, we at Vulture would like to also address let them know that we hear you, we support, and we actually have a very long rundown of the Funny Girl casting drama, in case you need to brush up, explain to your friends, or just need emotional support. Doing our part.