Why Was Aaron Rodgers (Football Player at Large) at the Tonys?

This guy. Photo: Nina Westervelt/CBS via Getty Images

You may not find Aaron Rodgers at the vaccination clinic, but you can find him at the United Palace. The Tony Awards on June 11 were filled with stars ranging from Jessica Chastain to Samuel L. Jackson and Jodie Comer (to Chastain’s detriment). But among all of the Broadway “thems,” one star was a “who?” to the theater kids at home (and a “what?” and a “why?”): football player at large Aaron Rodgers of the New York Jets — not the ones in West Side Story. Despite not being involved in any of the productions and no longer engaged to Shailene Woodley (who, to be fair, seems like she might just show up at the Tonys whenever), he was there and looking, admittedly, a bit lost. Turns out he was supporting teammate C. J. Uzomah, producer of the play Ain’t No Mo’, according to “Page Six.” Ain’t No Mo’ is, in fact, one of only two plays Rodgers has ever seen (the other is Wicked). Recently traded to New York from Green Bay, Rodgers is reportedly loving how one night he can go to an Ed Sheeran concert, and the next he can go to the Tonys. But, we’d note, the cast of A Beautiful Noise did play “Sweet Caroline” at the Tonys this year, so maybe the straight-people concert and the Tonys weren’t that different this time around.