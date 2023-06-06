How to Watch Shucked at the Tonys, Popcorn in Hand

Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Could it be? Yes, it could! Somethin’s comin’, somethin’ good, if I can wait …

Somethin’s comin’, and I actually do know what it is: It’s the 2023 Tony Awards. After much consternation with the Writers Guild about whether the Tony Awards would air this year, just like all theater people at all times, the Tonys are officially on! Nominated shows like Sweeney Todd, Kimberly Akimbo, Leopoldstadt, and more are surely applauding, while Shucked is celebrating with popcorn. What else? But if you’re one of the many who cannot make it up to Washington Heights to watch the theater awards live at the United Palace, you can always watch from the comfort of your couch, judging intensely along the way. You can catch host Ariana DeBose and a slew of performances on Sunday, June 11, on your local CBS station at 8 p.m. ET. If you’ve cut the cord, do not fear — you can still watch the Tonys on Paramount+. And if you’re a true theater junkie, you can watch the preshow on the free streaming platform PlutoTV from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. So get ready to give standing ovations from your living room because we’ve got a SHOW!