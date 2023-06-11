Tony the Tiger Went to the Tony Awards

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

In a PR stunt that could best be described as “a joke from The Other Two come to life,” Kellogg’s mascot Tony the Tiger attending this year’s Tony Awards, handing out consolation cereal bowls to all the night’s losers. “To kick off the festivities, Tony is giving the brand’s iconic tagline a playful twist,” a press release for the TonyxTonys collab read. ‘There. Grrreat.’” Tony, please explain. Is “There. Grrreat.” supposed to convey that grrreatness lies “there” (The Tonys), because it sounds like Tony is just depressed to be going somewhere. “Where am I doing a press thing? There? Grrreat.” Apparently accompanied by influencer Dylan Mulvaney, Tony walked the red carpet, and stalked his prey from the carpet’s decorative bushes.

The red carpet and the award show is all well and good, but Tony the Tiger is really only here for the after party. First of all, open bar. Secondly, that is where he will be presenting nominees with a “one-of-a-kind, gold-filled cereal bowl engraved with Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes®’ playful iteration of its tagline, ‘There. GRRREAT.’” Imagine this: you are Tim Hatley, Nick Barnes or Finn Caldwell. You were responsible for designing the costumes for The Life of Pi, including a tiger puppet. You just lost Best Costume Design of a Play to Leopoldstadt. And now here comes this big gallumphing tiger, who shoves golden bowl into your hands. Do you feel grrreat?