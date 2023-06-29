Travis Scott Won’t Face Criminal Charges Over Astroworld Tragedy

Travis Scott. Photo: LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images

Travis Scott and several Astroworld Festival organizers will not face criminal charges after a deadly crowd crush killed ten people at the rapper’s music festival, a Houston grand jury decided on June 29, per Reuters. Scott, Live Nation, and ScoreMore, the entities that managed and promoted the festival, still face civil claims, which could result in upwards of a billion dollars in damages. Harris County in Texas combined the hundreds of lawsuits into one massive multi-district litigation, alleging wrongful death, personal injuries, and negligence. The Houston grand jury declined to charge Scott a little over a year and a half after the tragedy injured hundreds of concertgoers and resulted in the deaths of ten people ranging in the ages of 9 to 27. The November 5, 2021, festival drew in a crowd of 50,000. Eyewitness reports described a scene where attendees were packed into the crowd like sardines and described intense pressure on their chest during Scott’s performance, while others were trampled in the chaos. “Nothing Travis did or failed to do fits within the Texas criminal code,” Scott’s attorney, Kent Schaffer, told Reuters.