TV Productions Delayed by Writers’ Strike

Celebrity support, no late night, and clever picket signs: The WGA writers’ strike has begun its fourth week on the front lines after an agreement couldn’t be reached on their contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. One of the latest shows to be affected by the strike is The Penguin and Duster which has temporarily shut down filming as crew members refused to cross the picket lines. Several television productions like The Venery of Samantha Bird, Unstable, and Hacks have shut down permanently until the strike has settled. The Duffer brothers tweeted that Stranger Things season five won’t begin production until a deal is in place. Meanwhile, production on season four of CBS’s Evil wrapped early after picketing writers disrupted filming at Brooklyn Stages. The show, however, is insisting that the decision came as a result of a cast member taking a leave of absence due to a personal family matter. As the strike continues into this week, will more shows be hindered or permanently shut down until the end of the strike? Here’s a list of shows that have been temporarily delayed because of the writers’ strike.
Uncoupled (Showtime; previously, Netflix)
Duster (Max)
The Penguin (Max)
The Old Man (FX)
Before (Apple TV+)
The Chi (Showtime)
The Last of Us (HBO)
P-Valley (Starz)
Stranger Things (Netflix)
Severance (Apple TV+)
Daredevil (Disney+)
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight (HBO)
Sinking Spring (Apple TV+)
Good Trouble (Freeform)
Loot (Apple TV+)
Billions (Showtime)
Evil (CBS)
American Horror Story (FX)
This post has been updated.