TV Productions Delayed by Writers’ Strike

Celebrity support, no late night, and clever picket signs: The WGA writers’ strike has begun its fourth week on the front lines after an agreement couldn’t be reached on their contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. One of the latest shows to be affected by the strike is The Penguin and Duster which has temporarily shut down filming as crew members refused to cross the picket lines. Several television productions like The Venery of Samantha Bird, Unstable, and Hacks have shut down permanently until the strike has settled. The Duffer brothers tweeted that Stranger Things season five won’t begin production until a deal is in place. Meanwhile, production on season four of CBS’s Evil wrapped early after picketing writers disrupted filming at Brooklyn Stages. The show, however, is insisting that the decision came as a result of a cast member taking a leave of absence due to a personal family matter. As the strike continues into this week, will more shows be hindered or permanently shut down until the end of the strike? Here’s a list of shows that have been temporarily delayed because of the writers’ strike.

Uncoupled (Showtime; previously, Netflix)

Neil Patrick Harris Says 'Uncoupled' Season 2 Filming Is "On Pause" Due To Writers Strike https://t.co/Fh89mNeZRB pic.twitter.com/NhnrZmE1k1 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) June 3, 2023

Duster (Max)

WGA members in New Mexico got in the game this morning!



I couldn't make it to the Duster picket but I hope to participate in the next one...



... wherever that might be. :-)https://t.co/bGjcVvEoX4 — Trey Stokes (@TreyStokes) May 22, 2023

The Penguin (Max)

Here are the folks who were up at dawn, outside a Harlem cemetery, to defend Gotham from The Penguin.



Keeping New York #WGAStrong pic.twitter.com/Zvy7dJicHt — WGA Strike Captain Warren Leight (@warrenleightTV) May 17, 2023

The Old Man (FX)

Shutting down The Old Man production at Blue Cloud Movie Ranch in Santa Clarita. Thank you #Teamsters ! #WGAStrong pic.twitter.com/G3wE4cHMZq — Jaime Paglia (@jaimepaglia) May 18, 2023

Before (Apple TV+)

Breaking. The

Battle for Jersey City

has been won!

With the arrival of #WGAEastNightStrikers the Apple+ producers seem to be shutting down “Before” for the night. #WGAStrong #Iatse #Teamsters.

Thanks for your retweets, and to all who came and held the line https://t.co/yyvxALK8JM pic.twitter.com/e2y9qw7a5j — WGA Strike Captain Warren Leight (@warrenleightTV) May 19, 2023

The Chi (Showtime)

We shut it down again!!!



WGA members marching since 3am to stop production during the strike!



THE CHI is a UNION TOWN ✊ #WGAStrong@WGAEast @WGAWest pic.twitter.com/DHAk69rDPd — Zayd Dohrn WGA Strike Captain (@ZaydDohrn) May 15, 2023

The Last of Us (HBO)

Preparations for casting for ‘THE LAST OF US’ Season 2 have been put on hold due to the writers strike.



Casting will begin once the writers strike concludes with writers receiving fair pay.



(Source: https://t.co/s3gdqNXF9P) pic.twitter.com/eXFPSjzTJ9 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 12, 2023

“The Last of Us” casting team was preparing to ask actors to read sides taken directly from “The Last of Us Part II,” the video game on which the second season will be based, due to the fact that there are no scripts for Season 2 at this time. https://t.co/8yWMRlYxs8 — Variety (@Variety) May 11, 2023

P-Valley (Starz)

Despite rumors, due to the #WGA #WritersStrike filming on #PValley has been postponed. Like many of my fellow showrunners, I feel as though my writing & producing duties are inextricably linked. We will not be filming until a fair deal is reached. #WGAStrong — Katori Hall (@KatoriHall) May 10, 2023

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Duffers here. Writing does not stop when filming begins. While we’re excited to start production with our amazing cast and crew, it is not possible during this strike. We hope a fair deal is reached soon so we can all get back to work. Until then -- over and out. #wgastrong — stranger writers (@strangerwriters) May 6, 2023

Severance (Apple TV+)

WGA members on strike walk the line for a sunrise picket at York Studios in the Bronx and Westchester, shutting down production on “Severence,” as members of IATSE and Teamsters respect our picket line. #ShutItDown #SolidarityForever #WGAStrike #WGAStrong #1u pic.twitter.com/BGA0dZFf1S — Writers Guild of America, East (@WGAEast) May 8, 2023

Daredevil (Disney+)

WGA members on strike set up a sunrise picket at Silvercup East, where they’re supposed to be filming “Daredevil,” but members of the Teamster Local 817 and IATSE Locals 829 and 52 are refusing to cross the picket line. #ShutItDown #SolidarityForever #WGAStrike #WGAStrong #1u pic.twitter.com/omg6xpQl48 — Writers Guild of America, East (@WGAEast) May 8, 2023

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight (HBO)

I want to say a few words about what I think is THE most important issue in the current writers' strike: https://t.co/xBSG3W98jJ — George RR Martin (@GRRMspeaking) May 9, 2023

The writers' strike is on.



No one wanted this -- no writer with an ounce of sense, anyway -- but the producers and the studios and the networks and the streamers gave us no choice. https://t.co/0LjGd5V78u — George RR Martin (@GRRMspeaking) May 8, 2023

Sinking Spring (Apple TV+)

Good Trouble (Freeform)

WE—-THE 4AM WGA STRIKE SQUAD—JUST SHUT DOWN TODAY’S SHOOT OF FREEFORM’S “GOOD TROUBLE”! Story coming on this thread…#wgastrong#wgastrike https://t.co/RdJuQxcLL7 — Jorge A. Reyes (@JorgeCoolReyes) May 9, 2023

Loot (Apple TV+)

Exclusive: Striking writers shut down production on Apple's #Loot as they picketed a Bel-Air mega-mansion used for filming https://t.co/fTWtqPcCDZ — Lesley Goldberg (@Snoodit) May 5, 2023

Billions (Showtime)

While a tow truck driver hauling a prop vehicle to the set of the TV show ‘Billions’ idled in the street in Brooklyn on Thursday morning, blocked from entering a production parking lot, a WGA union representative told police officers at the scene that striking writers had the… pic.twitter.com/7OForFAn7q — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) May 4, 2023

Evil (CBS)

These are the guys who shut Evil down... #WGAStrong https://t.co/0E4ETRv6JF — WGA Strike Captain Warren Leight (@warrenleightTV) May 6, 2023

American Horror Story (FX)

WGA members picketing in New York today shut down production on American Horror Story at Silvercup Studios with support from fellow union members in IATSE and Teamsters, who refused to cross the picket line.



On Day 2.



We're just getting started. #writersstrike #wgastrong — Kaitlin Fontana is ON STRIKE (@kaitlinfontana) May 4, 2023

