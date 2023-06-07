So That Was the Vanderpump Rules Finale’s Big ‘Twist’?

We were promised that the last five minutes of Vanderpump Rules season 10 would contain a shocking twist that would “change everything.” In light of the Scandoval — the drama surrounding the reveal that Tom Sandoval cheated on his girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix, with her best friend/dementor Raquel Leviss — that felt like a tall order. After about an hour of Andy Cohen attempting to keep the conversation from descending into a “shut up” competition while Scheana Shay snacked in her trailer, Bravo’s big reveal finally arrived. In a solo interview, Leviss admitted to a producer that Sandoval asked her to lie about the timeline of their affair because he thought it would be “less hurtful.” (During the reunion, they claimed that it was a one-night stand.) “I feel like Tom is like, you know, my one person that I do have,” she said. “And if I just like went and betrayed him, then I really have nobody.”

Leviss went on to admit that they had sex multiple times during Shay’s wedding trip to Mexico in August, and also confirmed that they slept together in Madix and Sandoval’s house while Madix was out of town for a funeral. Leviss claimed she felt bad about lying, even asking Sandoval about potentially joining his relationship with Madix as part of a throuple. “Because like, I love Ariana as a person, and then also I’m in love with Tom Sandoval. So yeah, it didn’t seem like that far-fetched of an idea,” she said. But despite Leviss’s claim that lying has “killed” her soul, she still seemed reluctant to admit to being in St. Louis with Sandoval. Does her confession live up to the expectations of all those fan theories about what the twist might be? The internet weighs in with reactions below.

